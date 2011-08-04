If an Unconscious Person Receives Last Rites, is He Cleansed of His Sins?

Question:
If a person is unconscious and receives the last rites but is unable to confess, is he cleansed of his sins?
Answer:
Yes, assuming his soul is properly disposed. In other words, assuming he has sorrow for his sins.
The Code of Canon Law says:
Individual and integral confession and absolution constitute the sole ordinary means by which a member of the faithful who is conscious of grave sin is reconciled with God and with the Church. Physical or moral impossibility alone excuses from such confession, in which case reconciliation may be attained by other means also. (CIC 960)
The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “The special grace of the sacrament of the anointing of the sick has as its effects: the forgiveness of sins, if the sick person was not able to obtain it through the sacrament of penance” (CCC 1532).
