Q&A

If a Person is Infertile, can he get Married in the Catholic Church?

Question:

If a person is infertile through no fault of his own, can he get married in the Catholic Church?

Answer:

You may be confusing infertility with impotence. Infertility (the inability to procreate children) is not an impediment to marriage; permanent and irreversible impotence (the inability to consummate a marriage through marital relations) is an impediment. Impotence that is known at the time of the marriage to be permanent and irreversible is a barrier to marriage, because the couple must be capable of consummating their marriage. If the couple has reason to assume that the impotence can be treated or reversed, they may get married.

