Q&A

I Heard that Praying After Receiving Holy Communion is Introverted. Is that True?

Fr. Vincent Serpa O.P.

Question:

More than once at RCIA, I heard that praying after receiving Holy Communion is introverted. Is that true?

Answer:

Such a statement betrays a lack of understanding of what prayer is in general and of what Holy Communion is in particular. To be introverted is to be turned in on oneself. Prayer, if it is true prayer, is all about God. When we receive the Holy Eucharist we are physically aware of his divine visitation. It is a time of the holiest of communions in which we are most intimately united with each other because of our union with him. Often we hear liturgists insisting that we sing at such times to show our communion with each other—but Christ is the source of such union, not such feeble attempts to ape the real thing. By all means acknowledge the divine Presence under your roof. Nothing matters more—absolutely nothing!

