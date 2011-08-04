How valid is the consecration of the bread and wine in a Lutheran or Episcopal eucharistic liturgy?

For the valid consecration of the bread and wine to take place, it must be offered by a validly ordained ministerial priest of Jesus Christ, whose role is different from that of the universal priesthood of all believers (see Heb. 5:1-4). Because the Catholic Church, the Eastern Orthodox churches, and the other ancient Christian churches have preserved the ministerial priesthood through the valid apostolic succession of their bishops, their Eucharist is valid.

Unfortunately, most Protestant ecclesiastical communities do not even espouse belief in a ministerial priesthood, i.e., one in which a priest is “bound to offer sacrifice for his own sins as well as for those of the people” (Heb. 5:3). As a result, even though who profess a type of belief in the Real Presence of the Eucharist, e.g., the Lutherans, do not celebrate it validly, including because they deny the sacrificial nature of the Eucharist.

In addition, though many in the Anglican/Episcopalian tradition do profess belief in the sacrificial nature of the Eucharist, their ministerial priesthood is invalid and thus the eucharist they celebrate is merely symbolic. This invalidity dates to shortly after King Henry VIII broke away from the Catholic Church in 1534. His successor, his son Edward VI, with the guiding hand of Archbishop Thomas Cranmer, introduced a drastically altered and invalid version of the rite of ordination, again denying the sacrificial nature of the Eucharist. As a result, the celebration of their eucharist became invalid, as did the subsequent ordination of their bishops and ministerial priests, a reality that Pope Leo XIII reaffirmed in 1896 in his bull Apostolic Curae.