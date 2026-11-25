The Code of Canon Law (can. 1248) permits Catholics to fulfill their Sunday and other Mass obligations by participating in Mass “in the evening of the preceding day.”

I don’t think many of us would consider 2 p.m. to be “evening.” The Church also does not view that as counting as the evening of the preceding day. Pope Pius XII, in the apostolic constitution Christus Dominus, set the earliest hour for such a Mass at 4 p.m: