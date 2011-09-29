How Do You Find a Religious Mentor?

I believe what you are looking for is a spiritual director. If that is the case, definitely consider asking your pastor for recommendations. You could also ask for recommendations from a priest to whom you confess regularly. If there is an abbey, monastery, convent, or Catholic retreat center within reasonable driving distance that seems solid in the faith (you can browse their Web site to assess that), then you might make an appointment with the abbot, prior, prioress, or director and ask for recommendations. The book Seeking Spiritual Direction by the late Fr. Thomas Dubay, S.M., is also a helpful resource.