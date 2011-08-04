Question:
How did the Church determine that September 8 is the birthday of our Blessed Mother?
Answer:
Usually, the Church assigns dates for particular feasts. The assignments can be based on the date of a saint’s death, a date that has special meaning in the saint’s life, or some other meaningful date. In the case of the Nativity of the Blessed Mother, September 8 is the date that follows nine months after December 8, on which date the Church celebrates the feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary.
