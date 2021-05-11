How can we reconcile free will with God’s omniscience?

In his book God’s Debris, Scott Adams says that if God knows the future, then we don’t have free will because our free choices would change how the future unfolds. If we do really have free will, then God cannot know the future. How does Church teaching reconcile this?

There is nothing to reconcile. Because you know that the sun will be in the sky tomorrow doesn’t mean that you will have caused it to be there! Even though God already knows what our free choices will be in the future, our choices are still ours and are still free. If our free choices change how the future will be, God already knows that and has known it for all eternity.