How Can Someone Who Signs Same-Sex Marriage Certificates Administer the Eucharist?

My state recently adopted new laws (without consent of the people) which allow for two people of the same sex to marry. A member of my parish is the official who places his signature on the marriage document confirming the state’s approval of same-sex marriage. This man also serves as a eucharistic minister in our parish and seems to have no problem justifying his role in promoting same-sex marriage. I believe this man is in direct disobedience of Church teaching and is setting a very bad example by continuing to serve.

Your statement that his signature confirms the state’s approval of same-sex marriage is significant. He is representing the state and not himself. I doubt that anyone who has been married in your county cares that he is the one whose signature appears on his or her document of marriage. I doubt that they even notice the name, let alone know whom it signifies. He didn’t just happen to get that job; it is the way he makes his living.

Personally, I would not be thrilled about having my name on the marriage documents of gays—nor anyone else who is not validly married, including the many divorcees on whose documents his signature appears. I think you need to let this one go.