How Can a Vegetarian Receive Communion?

Question:
How can someone who is a vegetarian receive Communion since transubstantiation changes the host into Christ’s body and blood?
Answer:
While it is true that the bread and wine are transubstantiated into the body and blood of Christ, the appearances of bread and wine remain. All that is perceptible to the senses are what is called the accidents of bread and wine. That means that we are not consuming Christ in such a manner that a vegetarian could not receive the Eucharist.
