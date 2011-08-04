Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
Background Image
Q&A

How Can Muslims Worship the Same God as Christians?

Fr. Vincent Serpa O.P.

Question:

I’ve spent time in Iraq, Afghanistan, Egypt, and other Muslim countries, and I can tell you they don’t worship the same god Christians do. They believe the Trinity is made up of God, a human Jesus, and Mary, his mother. How can they worship the same god?

Answer:

Granted, Muslims do not believe in the Trinity as we do. Nor do Jews. Yet we all believe in a Supreme Being who created and governs the universe. When St. Paul learned that the Greeks worshipped an unknown god (Acts 17:23), he identified that god as our God. Muslims worship the one God to the degree that they know him—which in our view, is a very limited knowledge.

