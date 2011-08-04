How Can a Perfect God Coexist with Imperfection?

Question:
An atheist friend asked me, "If God is perfect, how can perfection coexist with imperfection (i.e. an imperfect universe)?" How should I respond?
Answer:
Of course they can co-exist. Anything God creates is going to be lacking in his perfection in that it is not him. Just because the universe lacks some of what God has in no way makes it a threat to God. The fact that God has what the universe lacks in no way makes God a threat to the universe. In fact without him, it would cease to exist.
