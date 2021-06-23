<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1906385056278061&ev=PageView&noscript=1" />
Q&A

Does the Church still teach you have to go to confession before receiving Communion?

Question:

Does the Church still teach you have to go to confession before receiving Communion? My pastor says you don’t.

Answer:

Your pastor may say you don’t, but canon law says you do—at least if you know you’re guilty of any unconfessed mortal sin. According to canon 916,

A person who is conscious of a grave sin is not to celebrate Mass or to receive the body of Christ without prior sacramental confession unless a grave reason is present and there is no opportunity for confessing; in this case the person is to be mindful of the obligation to make a perfect act of contrition, including the intention of confessing as soon as possible.

