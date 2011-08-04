Does the Church Excuse People from Sunday Mass Obligation Based on their Age?

My elderly mother was told that when you reach your golden years you are excused from attending Sunday Mass. Does the Catholic Church excuse people from their Sunday Mass obligation based solely on their age?

No. The Sunday obligation can be dispensed for just cause, which may include physical illness or an inability to go to Mass, but there is no age limit on the Sunday obligation.

Perhaps there has been a confusion of the Sunday obligation with the fasting obligations during Lent, for which there is an age limit after which the person is automatically dispensed.