Does Acts 2:47 Prove the Idea of Eternal Security?

Question:
Doesn’t Acts 2:47 ("The Lord added to their number day by day those who were being saved") prove the notion of eternal security?
Answer:
While it says that they “were being saved,” it does not say “they were saved and need not fear hell” or even “they were saved.” It simply says that they “were being saved.” “Being saved” is present tense, not past, so it implies that it is an ongoing action, just as the Church teaches. I don’t see any argument for eternal security in that.
