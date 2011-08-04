2 Corinthians 5:8 and the Doctrine of Purgatory

My Baptist friend says 2 Corinthians 5:8 ("To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord") disproves the doctrine of purgatory. What should I say?

You should ask your friend to reread the verse. It says, “We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord” (King James Version). “We are of good courage, and we would rather be away from the body, and at home with the Lord” (Revised Standard Version). “We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord” (New International Version).

Notice what these translations don’t say. They don’t say that to be absent from the body is the same thing as being at home with the Lord.

If they did, they’d refute not only purgatory, but hell. You can be absent from the body and be present in hell, you know–and that isn’t being at home with the Lord.