Do our Beliefs and Traditions come from God or are they of Human Origin?

Is it correct to say that the traditions and beliefs we as Catholics hold are not manmade but originated from Jesus, who gave the "guidelines" of the Church to the apostles?

Catholics believe that those doctrinal and moral teachings taught by the Church since the beginning of Christian history were given by Jesus to the apostles and handed on by them to their successors through the centuries (2 Tim. 2:1–2). These teachings are known as Sacred Tradition.

Other Catholic traditions, more aptly called disciplines (e.g., priestly celibacy) and customs (e.g., Advent wreaths), are “manmade” in the sense that they were developed over the centuries by Christians who created them as means to better live out their Christian faith.