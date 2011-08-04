Do I Need to be Confirmed to be Married in the Church?

Question:
Does a baptized Catholic who has received first confession and First Communion need to be confirmed to be married in the Catholic Church?
Answer:
While it is not an absolute requirement that Catholics be confirmed before they are married in the Church, confirmation before marriage is something the Church strongly urges. The Code of Canon Law states:
Catholics who have not yet received the sacrament of confirmation are to receive it before being admitted to marriage, if this can be done without grave inconvenience. (CIC 1065)
