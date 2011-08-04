Do Female Anglican Priests have the Same Power to Consecrate the Eucharist as do Male Anglican Priests?
Question:
Answer:
The Catholic Church does not recognize the validity of Anglican orders, whether they are sought by men or women. In the Catholic Church’s view, no Anglican priest, man or woman, can validly consecrate the bread and wine. During the reign of King Edward VI the Church of England no longer upheld the Mass as a sacrifice. Therefore the form of the sacrament of holy orders was compromised, rendering it invalid.