Q&A

Did Paul See the Risen Christ During the Damascus Road Incident?

Catholic Answers Staff

Question:

Did Paul see the risen Christ during the Damascus road incident? I thought he was simply knocked off his horse and heard a voice, but a book I read said he saw Christ.

Answer:

As Paul’s conversion story is written in Acts 9, we don’t know if Paul saw the risen Christ (or if he was knocked off a horse, for that matter). The text simply doesn’t say. At that point, all he may have heard was the voice that said “Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?” But in 1 Corinthians 15:8–11, he proves his credentials as an apostle by saying that Christ appeared also to him. We simply do not know when this post-Resurrection appearance occurred. It may have been at Paul’s conversion, or it may have been after he was baptized.

