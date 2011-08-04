Did Paul See the Risen Christ During the Damascus Road Incident?

As Paul’s conversion story is written in Acts 9, we don’t know if Paul saw the risen Christ (or if he was knocked off a horse, for that matter). The text simply doesn’t say. At that point, all he may have heard was the voice that said “Saul, Saul, why are you persecuting me?” But in 1 Corinthians 15:8–11, he proves his credentials as an apostle by saying that Christ appeared also to him. We simply do not know when this post-Resurrection appearance occurred. It may have been at Paul’s conversion, or it may have been after he was baptized.