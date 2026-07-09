Dealing with Deep Despair and Bitterness

Question:
Answer:
I would encourage a person to consult a good, faithful priest, who can remind them that Jesus loved them so much that he gave his life for them—and them in particular—that they might have life eternal, which should aid them in beginning to combat their despair.
In addition, the priest can remind them of Jesus’ great love for those against whom they are bitter, that Jesus died for them and their sins as well, so that they too might have eternal life (2 Pet. 3:9). This should help the person in beginning to work through their bitterness.
The priest could eventually also lead them through the sacrament of reconciliation (confession) that they might formally repent of their sins, including their unforgiveness, and began to experience more fruitfully God’s mercifully healing love in their own life and those of others in their life.
This is a process, but over time the healing power of confession and the Eucharist can work dramatic wonders, as can the counseling of a priest as well as perhaps the aid of a licensed therapist. Plus, a good prayer life otherwise and good fellowship with family and friends.
If the person struggling with despair is not Catholic or even a Christian, I would encourage him to see a good licensed therapist who affirms the natural moral law, and thus a therapist who recognizes that we need to forgive ourselves and others, as well as affirms that God exists and loves us. And I’d look for opportunities to introduce the individual to the Person of Jesus Christ and other good Catholic disciples of the Lord’s, and I’d also encourage him to spend time communing with our Lord in Eucharistic adoration, because he will give us the peace which the world cannot give (John 14:27). The same applies to Catholics and non-Catholics who are struggling with bitterness and despair.