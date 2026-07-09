Dealing with Deep Despair and Bitterness

I would encourage a person to consult a good, faithful priest, who can remind them that Jesus loved them so much that he gave his life for them—and them in particular—that they might have life eternal, which should aid them in beginning to combat their despair.

In addition, the priest can remind them of Jesus’ great love for those against whom they are bitter, that Jesus died for them and their sins as well, so that they too might have eternal life (2 Pet. 3:9). This should help the person in beginning to work through their bitterness.

The priest could eventually also lead them through the sacrament of reconciliation (confession) that they might formally repent of their sins, including their unforgiveness, and began to experience more fruitfully God’s mercifully healing love in their own life and those of others in their life.