Could I Really Sell My Soul?

Question:
In high school, some friends and I were goofing around, and I “sold my soul” to one of them for something simple. I wrote out and signed a piece of paper saying that my friend would take ownership of my soul. Do I still have my soul, or has ownership of it really been transferred to the guy I sold it to?
Answer:
The soul is the principle of life. You have it—or you wouldn’t be alive. It is impossible for us to own another’s soul.
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us