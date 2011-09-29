Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
Q&A

Could I Really Sell My Soul?

Fr. Vincent Serpa O.P.

Question:

In high school, some friends and I were goofing around, and I “sold my soul” to one of them for something simple. I wrote out and signed a piece of paper saying that my friend would take ownership of my soul. Do I still have my soul, or has ownership of it really been transferred to the guy I sold it to?

Answer:

The soul is the principle of life. You have it—or you wouldn’t be alive. It is impossible for us to own another’s soul.

