Can you provide an actual quote by Pope John Paul II that states that life begins at conception?

Some people try to justify abortion by claiming that the result of conception, at least up to a certain number of days, cannot yet be considered a personal human life. But in fact, “from the time that the ovum is fertilized, a life is begun that is neither that of the father nor the mother; it is rather the life of a new human being with his own growth.” (Evangelium Vitae 60, quoting Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, Declaration on Procured Abortion 12)