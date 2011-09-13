What Saint Represents Singing?

Question:
Answer:
St. Cecilia is the patron saint of music. You might also consider one of the Carmelite Martyrs of Compiegne, who are famous for singing on the way to the guillotine and are sometimes credited as the spiritual impetus for the end of the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution. Their prioress was Bl. Madeleine-Claudine Ledoine (1752-1794; in religious life, Mother Teresa of St. Augustine). For more information, please see “They Sang All the Way to the Guillotine” by Matthew Bunson.