To all our friends and supporters…Advent and Christmas blessings!

As 2023 draws to a close, the staff of Catholic Answers thanks you for the support you’ve shown the apostolate throughout the year. Our work is made possible through God’s will, your prayers, and your financial support.

If you’ve yet to make a monetary gift this year, there’s still time to make a tax-deductible donation. Help spread the blessings and joy of the fullness of faith to our brothers and sisters around the globe this holiday season. It’s a gift that keeps on giving. God bless you and Merry Christmas!

Q&A

What Saint Represents Singing?

Catholic Answers Staff

Question:

Can you help me pick a confirmation saint who represents singing?

Answer:

St. Cecilia is the patron saint of music. You might also consider one of the Carmelite Martyrs of Compiegne, who are famous for singing on the way to the guillotine and are sometimes credited as the spiritual impetus for the end of the Reign of Terror during the French Revolution. Their prioress was Bl. Madeleine-Claudine Ledoine (1752-1794; in religious life, Mother Teresa of St. Augustine). For more information, please see “They Sang All the Way to the Guillotine” by Matthew Bunson.

