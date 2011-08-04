Can the Church Recognize Non-Catholics as Saints?

Question:
If the Church recognizes saints because of their lives of extraordinary virtue and miracles attributed to them after death, could the Church recognize non-Catholics as saints?
Answer:
No doubt many saints are in heaven who were not Catholics here on earth. But it is not likely that any non-Catholic Christian denomination would present one of its own to the Catholic Church for the scrutiny that is a part of the canonization process. To do so would be to acknowledge an authority present in the Catholic Church that other Christian denominations deny.
