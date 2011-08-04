Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback

Dear catholic.com visitors: This website from Catholic Answers, with all its many resources, is the world's largest source of explanations for Catholic beliefs and practices. A fully independent, lay-run, 501(c)(3) ministry that receives no funding from the institutional Church, we rely entirely on the generosity of everyday people like you to keep this website going with trustworthy , fresh, and relevant content. If everyone visiting this month gave just $1, catholic.com would be fully funded for an entire year. Do you find catholic.com helpful? Please make a gift today. Thank you. Wishing you a blessed Lenten season.

Dear catholic.com visitors: This website from Catholic Answers, with all its many resources, is the world's largest source of explanations for Catholic beliefs and practices. A fully independent, lay-run, 501(c)(3) ministry that receives no funding from the institutional Church, we rely entirely on the generosity of everyday people like you to keep this website going with trustworthy , fresh, and relevant content. If everyone visiting this month gave just $1, catholic.com would be fully funded for an entire year. Do you find catholic.com helpful? Please make a gift today. Thank you. Wishing you a blessed Lenten season.

Background Image
Q&A

Can Non-Catholics Participate in the Gestures at Mass?

Question:

Can non-Catholics participate in the gestures at Mass, such as kneeling, making the sign of the cross, etc.?

Answer:

As a congregant, a non-Catholic is allowed to do as much as do Catholics in the pews with the exception of receiving Communion. You can make the sign of the cross, kneel, stand, etc. Those non-Catholics who are guests (as distinguished from RCIA members) can also participate to the extent they feel comfortable doing so, with the exception of receiving Communion. If they are merely there as observers and do not wish to participate, they need only stand when the congregation does and otherwise sit quietly.

Did you like this content? Please help keep us ad-free

More from Catholic.com

 

 

 

 

 
Enjoying this content?  Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us