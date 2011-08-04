Question:
Can I receive communion in an Anglican church?
Answer:
No. The Anglican church does not have valid holy orders, therefore, eucharistic intercommunion is not possible.
The Catechism states the following:
Ecclesial communities derived from the Reformation and separated from the Catholic Church “have not preserved the proper reality of the eucharistic mystery in its fullness, especially because of the absence of the sacrament of holy orders.” It is for this reason that, for the Catholic Church, eucharistic intercommunion with these communities is not possible.
See the encyclopedia for further reading on Anglican orders.
