Can I be my Child’s Godmother?

No. According to the Code of Canon Law: “To be admitted to undertake the office of sponsor [for baptism], a person must . . . not be either the father or the mother of the person to be baptized” (CIC 874). Speak to your baptismal celebrant about finding a suitable baptismal sponsor. Sometimes priests and deacons know of individuals who have expressed a desire to be a godparent should there be a need for one. You can also ask a priest, deacon, or consecrated religious to be the godparent.