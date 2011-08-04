Can Deacons Perform Exposition and Benediction?

My parish is instituting adoration and benediction during Lent. The pastor and associate are not willing to participate, and they are giving this responsibility to the deacon. Is the deacon allowed to expose the Blessed Sacrament and lead benediction?

Ordinarily a priest or deacon puts the Blessed Sacrament on the altar and returns it to the tabernacle. But if no priest or deacon is available, a layperson may be appointed to do this by the local ordinary (normally, the bishop).

Only a bishop, priest, or deacon can give the benediction of the Blessed Sacrament.