Can a Woman Who was Divorced by her First Husband Receive Holy Communion?

Can a woman who was divorced by her first husband (he left her and married again) receive Holy Communion?

Yes. If a divorced person has willfully destroyed a valid marriage, or if that person has entered into another romantic relationship, that person is barred from Communion until he has regularized his status in the Church through confession and/or an annulment. As neither of these circumstances apply in this case, the person is able to receive Communion, assuming she is otherwise in a state of grace.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: