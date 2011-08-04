Can a Bishop Overrule the Church’s Laws and Teachings if they Deem it Necessary?

Do individual bishops have the authority to "overrule" the Church’s liturgical laws and papal teachings when they deem it necessary? For example, can a bishop authorize the use of unapproved Eucharistic Prayers or require children to receive First Communion before First Confession?

No. This is contrary to the clear and infallible teachings of Vatican I and II.

Local bishops are not individually infallible and cannot violate canon law, the Vatican’s directives, or their national conference’s directives.

The Code of Canon Law states: