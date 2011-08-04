At Communion, My Priest Says, “Receive Jesus Christ” Instead of “The Body of Christ.” Is This Ok?

Question: When distributing Communion, my priest says, "Receive Jesus Christ" instead of "The body of Christ." Is this okay? Answer:

The General Instruction of the Roman Missal states: [The minister] raises the eucharistic bread slightly and shows it to each one, saying: “The body of Christ.” The communicants reply: “Amen.” (GIRM 117) The liturgy is not private property. No one individual, including the priest, has the authority to change the rubrics according to personal taste or whim.

