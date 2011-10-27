Are we Supposed to Bow During These Words of the Creed?

I used the small missal at Mass and noticed the instruction to bow during these words of the Creed: “by the power of the Holy Spirit he was born of the Virgin Mary, and became man.” Is this a required posture?

Yes. According to the General Instruction of the Roman Missal, the faithful make a profound bow at the words of the Creed “by the power of the Holy Spirit he was born of the Virgin Mary, and became man”:

The Creed is sung or recited by the priest together with the people with everyone standing. At the words et incarnatus est (“by the power of the Holy Spirit . . . became man”) all make a profound bow, but on the Solemnities of the Annunciation and of the Nativity of the Lord, all genuflect. . . . A bow signifies reverence and honor shown to the persons themselves or to the signs that represent them. There are two kinds of bows: a bow of the head and a bow of the body.