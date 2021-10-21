Are we really eating Jesus in the Eucharist, or is it only symbolic?

Don’t the words of consecration call only for a symbolic interpretation of eating and drinking of Christ’s body and blood instead of a literal one?

Not according to the understanding of the Catholic or Orthodox Churches, and not according to the practice of Christianity for 1,500 years prior to the Protestant movement’s rejection of the ancient teaching of Christ’s real presence in the Eucharist.

The New Testament Greek in Mark 14:22, Matthew 26:26, and Luke 22:19 reads this way—transliterated, of course, into English characters: ” Touto estin to soma mou. ” (The very earliest account of the words of consecration in 1 Corinthians 11:24 is slightly different. Paul has it as: ” Touto mou estin to soma. ” In either case, the translation (as opposed to transliteration) is “This is my body.”

Philologists tell us that the verb estin can mean “is really” or “is figuratively.” But Paul’s discussion of the Last Supper clearly reflects his belief that the Presence is real, not figurative. Paul’s discourse may antedate the earliest Gospels by as much as eight years. It is hardly likely, in view of that, that Matthew or Mark meant estin to be taken figuratively.