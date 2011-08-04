Are we Close to the Kingdom of God When we Receive the Eucharist?

I recently read a book claiming that we are close to the kingdom of God while receiving the Eucharist. What does this mean, and how close are we?

The question is complicated to answer because the phrase kingdom of God can be used in more than one sense.

In the most general sense, the kingdom of God would seem to be everything under God’s sovereignty, which is all of reality. However, you can’t get away from the kingdom of God in this sense, so most folks mean something more particular when they use the phrase.

In a more restricted sense, one might say that the kingdom of God comprises those things in which God is specially active—i.e., is asserting his sovereignty. In this case, since it requires a miracle every time the Eucharist is celebrated, one would say that the Mass involves the kingdom of God in a special way.