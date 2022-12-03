Is the cleansing fire of purgatory a real physical fire?

Are Catholics to believe that the cleansing fire of purgatory is real physical fire?

There are only a few propositions that the Church has dogmatically defined concerning purgatory:

There is purification after death.

This purification involves some kind of pain.

Those being purified can be assisted by prayers, devotions, and Masses.

Other questions concerning purgatory (e.g., its duration, whether it is a place, whether it involves actively inflicted punishments, whether it involves material fire) are speculative.

According to Ludwig Ott: