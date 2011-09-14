Are Aborted Babies Redeemed by Jesus’ Death on the Cross?

Jesus died for every man, but what about the undeveloped people who are aborted? They did not have time to live or to become a “full human.”

Jesus died for all mankind collectively, which includes unborn infants who die in utero. Those children did indeed live (if only for a short time) and were indeed fully human (no matter how small and undeveloped). They could not commit personal sin, but they did inherit original sin and are part of the human race that needed reconciliation with God through the atonement on the cross that Jesus accomplished.