Q&A

Why Did a Protestant Accuse Catholics of Not Using Real Bread?

Catholic Answers Staff

Question:

A Protestant told me that our eucharistic ritual is invalid because Catholics don’t use real bread. How can I respond to this allegation?

Answer:

The dictionary defines bread as “a baked food made of dough or batter, containing flour or meal, milk or water, and often yeast or another leavening agent.” In the Eastern Church, leavened bread is used. In the Western Church we use unleavened bread. In both cases, what is used fulfills the definition of bread.



 

 

 

 

 
