Skip to main contentAccessibility feedback
Dear catholic.com visitors: This website from Catholic Answers, with all its many resources, is the world’s largest source of explanations for Catholic beliefs and practices. A fully independent, lay-run, 501(c)(3) ministry that receives no funding from the institutional Church, we rely entirely on the generosity of everyday people like you to keep this website going with trustworthy, fresh, and relevant content. If everyone visiting this month gave just $1, catholic.com would be fully funded for an entire year. Do you find catholic.com helpful? Please make a gift today. Thank you and God bless.
Dear catholic.com visitors: This Catholic Answers website, with all its free resources, is the world’s largest source of explanations for Catholic beliefs and practices. We receive no funding from the institutional Church and rely entirely on your generosity to sustain this website with trustworthy, accessible content. If every visitor this month donated $1, catholic.com would be fully funded for an entire year. Do you find catholic.com helpful? Please make a gift today!
profile

Todd Aglialoro

Director of Publishing

Todd Aglialoro is director of publishing for Catholic Answers Press. He oversees the acquisition, editing, and production of Catholic Answers books, booklets, and audio products, as well as the print and online editions of Catholic Answers Magazine. In addition, he manages the licensing of Catholic Answers products and maintains the apostolate’s relationships with current and potential contributing authors. An occasional contributor to the magazine himself, he is the author of the booklet 20 Answers: Marriage and Sex.

A former Catholic Answers intern and junior staffer from the early 1990s, Todd rejoined the apostolate in 2011, establishing Catholic Answers Press and serving as its editor before taking over the director role in 2015. He brought with him a decade of prior experience as senior editor at Sophia Institute Press and St. Benedict Press/TAN Books. Prior to that he worked as a writer and family life minister for two dioceses.

Todd is a 1993 graduate of Franciscan University of Steubenville, with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and theology. He later pursued graduate studies in theology at the University of Fribourg and the International Theological Institute, from which he received a Master of Theological Studies in 1998.

A native of Long Island who thinks Californians walk too slow, Todd has been married to his wife, Trisha, since 1994. The couple live in the San Diego area with some of their children and a small bird.

More by Todd Aglialoro

Should Alec Baldwin Go to Jail? 02/15/2023
Sex Is Kind of a Big Deal 02/15/2023
And One More Thing... 02/08/2023
All Saints' Day Doesn't Include Dogs 11/01/2022
5 Reasons to Go to Confession (Besides Forgiveness of Sins) 04/01/2022
Fatal Accompaniment 12/13/2019
Idol Threats 11/13/2019
What Does Fr. James Martin Really Believe? 09/19/2019
To Boycott or Not to Boycott 06/13/2019
Three Benefits to Abstaining from Meat on Fridays—Even After Lent 04/25/2019
How to Name Your Catholic Baby 02/14/2019
A Light Toward the Darkness 01/23/2019
Answering the 'Ecological' Argument for Contraception 01/08/2019
Do Wives Have to Be ‘Submissive’? 12/10/2018
Should the Seal Remain Unbroken? 11/05/2018
Is Prayer Pointless? 11/08/2017
Does the Truth Need Our Help? 07/24/2017
Seven Unconvincing Arguments on Communion for the Divorced and Remarried 02/20/2017
The Footnote that Roared 01/16/2017
The Twelve Days of Christmas 12/27/2016
Give East a Chance 07/13/2016
Asking the Right Question About Islam's God 12/22/2015
Get Radicalized! 12/10/2015
It's the Adultery, Stupid 10/05/2015
The Word Was Made Flesh 03/25/2015
Terrible Deeds and Odious Comparisons 02/05/2015
The Hardest Teaching of Them All 09/04/2014
Evangelism at 30,000 Feet 07/24/2014
Stratford Caldecott: Farewell 07/18/2014
What About Waterboarding? 05/01/2014
Don't Believe the (Divorce-and-Remarriage) Hype 03/20/2014
Can You Be Good Without God? 01/28/2014
Are Sexual Sins the Least Bad? 11/22/2013
The Catholic Answers Guide to Naming Your Baby 10/09/2013
An Opportunity Missed 09/25/2013
Survey Says... 09/18/2013
Defending Everything But Our Own 09/05/2013
The Queen of Apologists 08/28/2013
The War on (Atheist) Women 08/21/2013
Generation XXX 07/24/2013
Four Ways that Same-Sex Marriage Will Affect You 07/10/2013
The Catholic Sensibility of Rich Mullins 06/26/2013
Me, My God, and I 06/19/2013
Our Genders, Ourselves 06/12/2013
Is the Faith a Trench or a Bunker? 06/05/2013
Narrowing the Gate: Catholic Obstacles to Conversion 05/13/2013
The Theology of the Bottle 05/06/2013
Original Sin, Again and Again 04/29/2013
The Boston Bombing's Hidden Victim 04/22/2013
The Illusion of Liberty 04/10/2013
Enjoying this content?  Please support our mission!Donate