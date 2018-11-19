Thomas E. Woods, Jr., holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Harvard and his master’s, M.Phil., and Ph.D. from Columbia University. His books include the New York Times bestseller The Politically Incorrect Guide to American History (Regnery), How the Catholic Church Built Western Civilization (Regnery), The Church and the Market: A Catholic Defense of the Free Economy (Lexington), and The Church Confronts Modernity: Catholic Intellectuals and the Progressive Era (Columbia University Press). He is also the editor of The Political Writings of Rufus Choate and of a 2003 edition of Orestes Brownson’s 1875 classic The American Republic.

Woods’s writing has appeared in dozens of popular and scholarly periodicals, including the American Historical Review, the Christian Science Monitor, Investor’s Business Daily, Modern Age, American Studies, Catholic Social Science Review, Journal of Markets & Morality, New Oxford Review, Catholic World Report, The Freeman, Independent Review, Religion & Liberty, Journal des Economistes et des Etudes Humaines, AD2000 (Australia), Christian Order (UK), Crisis, and Human Rights Review. He serves as associate editor of The Latin Mass magazine, a contributing editor of The American Conservative, and a member of the editorial advisory board of the Journal of Libertarian Studies. A contributor to five encyclopedias, Woods is also an adjunct scholar of the Ludwig von Mises Institute and an associated scholar of the Abbeville Institute.

Woods was the recipient of the 2004 O.P. Alford III Prize for Libertarian Scholarship and of an Olive W. Garvey Fellowship from the Independent Institute in 2003. He has also been awarded two Humane Studies Fellowships and a Claude R. Lambe Fellowship from the Institute for Humane Studies at George Mason University and a Richard M. Weaver Fellowship from the Intercollegiate Studies Institute.

Woods has appeared on Fox News Channel’s Hannity & Colmes, Fox & Friends, and The Big Story with John Gibson, as well as on MSNBC’s Scarborough Country and C-Span2’s Book TV. He has been a guest on over 150 radio programs, including Fox News Live with Alan Colmes, the G. Gordon Liddy Show, The Buzz Cut, Battle Line with Alan Nathan, and the Joey Reynolds Show. Published interviews with Woods have appeared in the Washington Times, the Pittsburgh Tribune, California Literary Review, Human Events, Germany’s Die Tagespost, Brazil’s Folha de S. Paolo, and the Washington Post’s Live Online.

Woods lives in New York with his wife and two daughters.