Teresa Tomeo is an author, syndicated Catholic talk show host, and motivational speaker with more than 30 years of experience in TV, radio and newspaper and spent 19 of those years working in front of a camera as a reporter/anchor in the Detroit market. In the year 2000, Teresa left the secular media to start her own speaking and communications company, Teresa Tomeo Communications, LLC. Her weekday morning radio program, Catholic Connection, is produced by Ave Maria Radio in Ann Arbor, Michigan and now heard on over 200 Catholic stations nationwide through the EWTN Global Catholic Radio Network and is also carried on Sirius Satellite Radio.

Teresa is a columnist and special correspondent for the national Catholic newspaper Our Sunday Visitor and appears frequently on the EWTN Global Catholic Television Network. Teresa co-hosts the EWTN television series, The Catholic View for Women, and is the field reporter for their annual March for Life coverage in D.C. Teresa has also been featured on The O’Reilly Factor, Fox News, Fox & Friends, MSNBC, and the Dr. Laura Show, discussing issues of faith, media awareness, and Catholic Church teaching, especially as it relates to the culture.

Teresa has been honored to be named an official Vatican Conference Speaker and Conference Delegate. In 2008, she was one of a select group of international delegates invited to the Vatican Women’s Congress in Rome, marking the 20th Anniversary of Blessed Pope John Paul II’s letter, On the Dignity and Vocation of Women (Mulieris Dignitatem.) In September, 2013, Teresa spoke at the Vatican conference entitled, “The Rights of the Family and the Challenges of the Contemporary World” on the topic, “The Way Family is Perceived in Society.” The conference is presented by the Pontifical Council for the Family.

As a speaker, Teresa travels throughout North America, addressing media awareness and activism, as well as sharing her reversion to the Catholic Church. She also leads various retreats and pilgrimages each year to destinations around the world, including Italy and the Holy Land.

Teresa has authored several books. Her book Extreme Makeover: Women Transformed by Christ, Not Conformed to the Culture was released in October of 2011 from Ignatius Press and has been named “required reading” by Dr. Laura Schlessinger. Noise: How Our Media Saturated Culture Dominates Lives and Dismantles Families, published by Ascension Press, is in its third printing.

Passionate about sharing her faith and educating others on the truth, Teresa has just been named a Professor for St. Benedict Press teaching on subjects such as Modern Media and Reclaiming Feminism. Teresa’s book for women, Wrapped Up: God’s Ten Gifts for Women was released in August 2012 with Servant Books, and her latest book, God’s Bucket List: Heaven’s Surefire Way to Happiness in This Life and Beyond, about finding God’s will for your life, was released by Random House/Image Books in November 2013.