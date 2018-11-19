Stephanie Gray Connors is a seasoned and international speaker, originally from Canada, who began presenting at the age of 18. She has given over 1,000 pro-life presentations over two decades across North America as well as in Scotland, England, Ireland, Austria, Latvia, Guatemala, Mexico, and Costa Rica. She has spoken at many post-secondary institutions such as Yale University, George Washington University, and the University of California, Berkeley. In 2017, Stephanie was a presenter for the series Talks at Google, speaking on abortion at Google headquarters in Mountain View, California.

Stephanie has debated abortion advocates such as physicians who do abortions, which includes debating late-term abortionist Dr. Fraser Fellows in front of medical students at the University of Western Ontario’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry. She has also debated Peter Singer, Princeton philosophy professor; Ron Fitzsimmons, executive director of the National Coalition of Abortion Providers; Dr. Jan Narveson, philosophy professor and recipient of the Order of Canada; Elizabeth Cavendish, legal director for NARAL Pro-Choice America; and Dr. Malcolm Potts, the first medical director for International Planned Parenthood Federation. In 2019, Stephanie participated in a historic eight-woman debate on abortion at La Ciudad de las Ideas (CDI), an event similar to TED Talks, which was held in Puebla, Mexico.

Stephanie’s audiences are vast, including medical and law students, churches of various denominations, seminaries, high schools, and conferences. She has spoken at events for YWAM (Youth With A Mission), the Alliance Defending Freedom, and the Colson Center for Christian Worldview, to name a few. Besides speaking on abortion, she also presents on assisted suicide and can tailor messages for specific audiences, whether sectarian or non-sectarian.

Stephanie has done hundreds of media interviews, which include being a guest on CTV News, CBC News, CBC’s The Current, Global News, EWTN, Back to the Bible, Catholic Answers Radio, Relevant Radio, 100 Huntley Street’s Listen Up, and the Miracle Channel’s Insight. She has been interviewed by ABC-, NBC-, FOX-, and CBS-affiliated television news programs throughout the Midwest of the United States.

Stephanie is author of the books Conceived by Science: Thinking Carefully and Compassionately about Infertility and IVF, Start with What: 10 Principles for Thinking about Assisted Suicide, and Love Unleashes Life: Abortion & the Art of Communicating Truth. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from UBC in Vancouver and a Certification, with Distinction, in Health Care Ethics from the NCBC in Philadelphia.

Stephanie is a member of the Catholic Speakers Organization, CatholicSpeakers.com. Stephanie is also represented by Premiere Speakers Bureau: https://premierespeakers.com/christian/stephanie_gray.