Stacy Trasancos has a Ph.D. in chemistry from Penn State University and worked as a senior research chemist for DuPont before converting to Catholicism. She left her career to stay home with her highly complex composite systems who call her Mommy. In those years, she earned a M.A. in dogmatic theology in between synthesizing meals, doing housework, and keeping a large family together. She took up writing and has published five books on the integration of science and theology. She is working on a second doctorate, this time in philosophy at St. Patrick’s Pontifical University in Ireland. Dr. Trasancos teaches online science and theology courses for Seton Hall University and Holy Apostles College and Seminary, is a Fellow of the Word on Fire Institute, and frequently appears on Catholic radio, podcasts, and television. After the publication of her book, Particles of Faith, Forbes wrote, “Trasancos represents a very rare bird, the scientist who did not cease to be a geek even after she got religion.”
www.catholic.com/profile/stacy-trasancos
The Double Death of Anne Heche 08/24/2022
So Aliens Created Humanity in a Lab? 01/18/2022
When Wigner's Friend Knocks, Don't Answer 09/22/2021
Can Contraception Cause Abortions? 08/31/2021
July, Month of the Most Precious Hemoglobin 07/13/2021
The Science of Angels 03/24/2021
What Was Christ’s Resurrected Body Made Of? 04/29/2019
Evangelizing Through Evolution 09/15/2018
When Is Organ Donation Moral? 06/13/2018
The Miracle of 'Is' 02/08/2018
An Order of Causes and Effects 08/23/2017
An Atheist and a Christian Walk into a Lab 07/05/2017
Enjoying this content? Please support our mission!Donatewww.catholic.com/support-us