Paul Spotts received his associates degree in computer information systems from Pikes Peak Community College in 2000. He then went to CU-Boulder where he received his BS degree in Finance. After graduating from CU, he spent 4 years in various ministry positions, mostly with the Fellowship Of Catholic University Students (FOCUS). After leaving FOCUS in 2008, he spent 18 months as an account executive at the start of the recession, which helped foster his desire to return to the non-profit world and start Catholic Sports in his home, the Archdiocese of Denver.