Patrick Novecosky is a seasoned Catholic journalist, editor, author, and speaker with nearly two decades’ experience informing and inspiring audiences across North America. He began his career behind the microphone with several stints as a stand-up comedian in college. However, when God called him to a life of lay ministry in the Catholic Church, his writing and speaking career took a radical turn. His testimony has drawn praise from a wide range of audiences, including clergy and bishops. His books include 100 Ways John Paul II Changed the World and, from Catholic Answers Press, Icons of Mercy: The Faith, Friendship, and Legacy of John Paul II and Mother Teresa.