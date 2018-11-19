Monica Miller, Ph.D., is a nationally known pro-life leader, having been involved in the pro-life movement since 1976. She is the founder of Citizens for a Pro-life Society and author of several articles published on theological subjects and life-issues. Her work has appeared in This Rock, The National Catholic Register, Homiletic and Pastoral Review, The New Oxford Review, Fidelity Magazine, and Crisis Magazine. She is the author of Sexuality and Authority in the Catholic Church (Univeristy of Scranton Press), The Authority of Women in the Catholic Church (Crisis Books), and The Theology of the Passion of the Christ (Alba House). Dr. Miller has made several appearances on the Eternal Word Television Network and is the host for Michigan Catholic Radio’s “The Christ and Culture Forum.” Dr. Miller is married to Edmund Miller and they have three children: Bernadette, Joseph and Patrick.