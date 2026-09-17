Michael Schmiesing currently serves as the Director of Advancement for the Steubenville Catholic Schools in his hometown of Steubenville, Ohio, where he resides with his wife and children. When not fixing things around the house or reading books to his kids, he is a camping and shooting sports enthusiast.

His degree in economics, short stint living in China, and time working in banking have developed a passion for the social teachings of the Catholic Church, particularly in areas relating to the economy, political life, and self-defense.