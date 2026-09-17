www.catholic.com/profile/michael-schmiesing
Michael Schmiesing currently serves as the Director of Advancement for the Steubenville Catholic Schools in his hometown of Steubenville, Ohio, where he resides with his wife and children. When not fixing things around the house or reading books to his kids, he is a camping and shooting sports enthusiast.
His degree in economics, short stint living in China, and time working in banking have developed a passion for the social teachings of the Catholic Church, particularly in areas relating to the economy, political life, and self-defense.
More by Michael Schmiesing
The State Is Not Society 08/27/2026
Taxation Can Be Theft 03/05/2026
No Christmas Songs During Advent? 12/10/2025
What Government Should Do for the Poor 07/22/2025
Must a Catholic Be a Pacifist? 04/16/2025
COVID Forgiveness, 5 Years Later 03/27/2025
Santa Claus for Catholics: Yes or No? 12/23/2024
A Hidden Church in China 12/12/2024
Inflation and Theft 11/04/2024
Must I Agree with My Priest on Politics? 09/09/2024
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