www.catholic.com/profile/matthew-ac-newsome
Matthew Newsome is a deacon and serves as the Catholic Campus Minister at Western Carolina University, his alma mater. He has been the campus minister at WCU since 2008. He has a Master’s degree in Theology from Holy Apostles College & Seminary. His special interests include moral theology, liturgy, and prayer. He is a convert to Catholicism, baptized at the age of 23. He is married with seven children. He was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Charlotte in April 2018.
More by Matthew A.C. Newsome
Let the Children Come to Me 10/01/2007
Abortion and Double Effect 09/01/2006
Tyndale's Heresy 12/01/2002
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