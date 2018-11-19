Matthew A.C. Newsome

Matthew Newsome is a deacon and serves as the Catholic Campus Minister at Western Carolina University, his alma mater. He has been the campus minister at WCU since 2008. He has a Master’s degree in Theology from Holy Apostles College & Seminary. His special interests include moral theology, liturgy, and prayer. He is a convert to Catholicism, baptized at the age of 23. He is married with seven children. He was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the Diocese of Charlotte in April 2018.