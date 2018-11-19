Marcus Grodi and his wife, Marilyn were lifelong Protestants, and he was an ordained Presbyterian minister, before they were both received into the Catholic Church in 1992. After they converted, they began to meet other clergy converts as well as clergy and their families who were still on the journey home. Together they saw the need for a fellowship of converts and their families to provide a network of help to others still on the journey. This is how the Coming Home Network International began in 1993.

Over the last 17 years, the Coming Home Network has grown considerably, primarily because the Holy Spirit continues to open the hearts and minds of our separated brethren to the truth of the Catholic Faith.