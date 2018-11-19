Leila Lawler

Leila M. Lawler is a wife of one, mother of seven, and grandmother of four (and counting), living in central Massachusetts. She is a convert to Catholicism from nothing-ism with a brief, completely uninformed and unconvincing stop as a Moslem (now called Muslim but not when she made that stop, which was sometime in middle school). Leila practices “kitchen-sink philosophy” at “Like Mother, Like Daughter,” a website offering practical and theoretical insight into all aspects of daily life. Her three-volume work, The Summa Domestica: Order and Wonder in Family Life, is published by Sophia Institute Press